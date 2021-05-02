Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Combining techniques like percussive slaps, harmonics and left hand hammer-ons is a great way of coming up with complex guitar parts containing both rhythmic and melodic interest. Composer and Elixir® Strings artist Calum Graham illustrates the various techniques he uses in his stunning track Ma Lumiére. In this quick acoustic guitar lesson, see how to create a driving groove underneath a strong melody — something you can use in your own compositions to take them to the next level.

Named one of the World’s Top 30 Guitarists Under 30 by Acoustic Guitar Magazine in 2014, Calum has written film scores, collaborated with the likes of Antoine Dufour and bassist extraordinaire Michael Manring and released no fewer than five solo albums, including on the renowned CandyRat Records label.

