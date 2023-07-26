Bruce Cockburn | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast
We sat down with Bruce Cockburn after the release of O Sun O Moon – his latest album in a distinguished career spanning five decades. Cockburn discusses creativity, guitars, songwriting, and even gives us a lesson in EADGAD tuning.
- Listen to O Sun O Moon on Amazon, Apple, or Spotify.
- Check out Bruce Cockburn’s website.
- Watch our 2015 Acoustic Guitar Sessions video with Cockburn.
- Order a copy of Play Guitar Like the Great Singer-Songwriters and explore the styles of Cockburn and 13 other great guitarists.
