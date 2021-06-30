From our friends at Breedlove:

Two values drive Breedlove—protecting our world’s forests and maximizing acoustic guitar sound. Breedlove’s ECO Collection addresses both. In a visionary feat of engineering, Breedlove has developed a process to integrate three layers of tonewood—sustainably harvested from forests visited by Breedlove owner Tom Bedell—avoiding the soft center core that dampens sound on other laminates. The ECO Collection is ushering in a new era in six-string history. With the Breedlove ECO Collection, for the first time, you can play an environmentally friendly, solid top guitar with vibrant, renewable, sound enhancing EcoTonewood back and sides. New Breedlove Designed in Bend Discovery S, Pursuit Exotic S and all-African mahogany Rainforest S models will feature this fully sustainable integrated tonewood technology. Now, great, affordable, natural sound can be good to the earth, too. No clear-cut wood is used in any new 2021 Breedlove guitar. Learn more at breedlovemusic.com/instruments/eco-collection