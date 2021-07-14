Sponsored by PK Thompson:

Small town to the big time… all of us here at Thompson Guitars could not have been more proud this week to see the live stream taping of Austin City Limits with Billy Strings singing his heart out with his very worn-in dreadnought in his hands (show will air on PBS October 2021).

Preston was humbled and thrilled to have his guitars played by the newest generation of talented pickers and singer/songwriters. Many times he told me he was honored that he could be part of Billy’s trajectory into the future and I know he would have been very proud of the accomplishments that brought this special band to the infamous stage of Austin City Limits this week, Preston was a Texan after all! Thanks, Billy, for the continued support!

