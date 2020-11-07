Home

By Adam Perlmutter

It once was that when you bought a budget guitar you tended to get what you paid for: an instrument with suboptimal playability and intonation and a small, choked sound. But these days, affordable instruments in general stand up much more favorably to their counterparts with four- or even five-figure price tags.

Check out more stories on affordable gear

This month here on AG’s website we’ll be looking at all kinds of relatively inexpensive gear—guitars, amps, accessories, and more—pieces that our reviewers have scrutinized for your benefit. We’ll start with some small-bodied guitars, which have generated renewed interest in recent years, all priced at well under a grand.  

Advertisement

While larger guitars like dreadnoughts are preferred for their powerful sounds, especially in the bluegrass realm, more compact models offer advantages. They can be great for players with smaller hands, are sometimes more sonically balanced than bigger guitars, and can double as travel instruments.

From $499 street, Taylor’s GS Mini—a scaled-down offering in terms of size and price—is a perennial favorite. Our reviewer found the guitar to be ideal for road warriors and couch potatoes alike.

Taylor GS Mini Review

Ornate decorations were once reserved for the most costly instruments, but if you’re looking for an affordable guitar with a bit of bling, Washburn’s Bella Tono Elegante S24S ($469–$499) and D’Angelico’s Premier Tammany LS acoustic-electric ($299) are definitely worth checking out.

Get stories like this in your inbox

Gear Review: Washburn Bella Tono Elegante S24S

More spartan in appearance, Recording King’s Dirty 30s Deluxe Single 0 ($349) has a cool old-school vibe and offers lots of bang for the buck. Like many of the other guitars featured here, it’s gig-ready with its onboard electronics.

Gear Review: Recording King Limited Edition Dirty 30s Deluxe Single 0 Offers Lots of Vintage Vibe for the Price

For just a little more dough, at $599 street, Breedlove’s Organic Signature Concert Copper CE gets you an all-solid guitar made with sustainable harvested tonewoods, a soft cutaway, and built-in electronics.

Guitar Review: Breedlove’s Organic Signature Concert Copper CE Is an Entry-Level Acoustic-Electric Made from Sustainable, All-Solid Woods

If you’re looking for something that’s different and fun, then the new Gretsch G9520E Gin Rickey ($249) might be just the ticket. This acoustic-electric comes complete with a magnetic DeArmond style pickup and is, to quote our reviewer, a “blues monster.” What’s not to like about that?

Acoustic Guitar Review: Gretsch G9520E Gin Rickey Is a Secret Tone Weapon

If you learned something new here, will you leave us a tip? By contributing as little as $1 each month, you’ll support the work of all the talented musicians and music journalists who put their hearts and minds into bringing the world of acoustic music to you here every day of the year.

Receive lessons, songs, advice, and news like this straight to your inbox