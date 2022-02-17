It’s time to place your bids! This awesome collection of guitars includes something for everyone, from a 1935 squareneck Dobro belonging to Acoustic Guitar’s founder to a 1960 Miguel Rodriguez flamenco previously owned by Christopher Parkening, plus collectible and contemporary gems by Breedlove, Charis, Lowden, Martin, Petros, Santa Cruz, and more.

Buy a guitar at auction and you’ll help a military veteran: 20% of the net proceeds from this auction are contributed to Guitars for Vets and Acoustic Guitar contributes an additional $5 to Guitars for Vets for every person who bids in the auction, regardless of whether they end up as a high bidder.

Bidding closes at 11:59 pm PST on February 27, so now is the time to get in on the action!