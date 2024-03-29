Behind the Scenes: Making a Guitar Book

Learn about the process of writing and developing instructional materials for guitarists.

We had a great time hanging out with Adam Levy and Ethan Sherman, the authors of String Theories – Tips, Challenges, and Reflections for the Lifelong Guitarist and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, author of Dynamic Guitar – More Tools to Go Beyond Strumming. Watch this replay video for an engaging discussion about these new books and the process of writing and developing instructional materials for guitarists.

Both of these titles are available, in your choice of print or digital formats, from the Acoustic Guitar Store:

More books from our conversation you might be interested in:

Thanks again to our guests Adam Levy, Ethan Sherman, and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.