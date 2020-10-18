Badi Assad is an enchanting performer, to say the least. Assad’s technical mastery allows her to fully explore the guitar’s sonic range, and her vocals, especially here on “Zoar,” are transcendent.

Assad recorded this Session in Place at home in Brazil with her Takamine Hirade nylon-string. The song uses an unorthodox tuning, E A G B D Eb, which results in some beautiful harmonics.

A new, acoustic version of this song appears on her new album, Around the World.

Oh, and here is that Takamine hang glider ad campaign Badi recalls in the video: