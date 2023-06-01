Badi Assad | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Tune in for a fascinating conversation – plus inspiring demonstrations – with nylon-string guitarist and singer Badi Assad. We talk composing and arranging, how to sing and play at the same time, and the importance of emotion and experimentation.

Support the show:

Additional resources:

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Elton Bradman, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman

Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter

Managing Editor: Kevin Owens

Creative Director: Joey Lusterman

Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi

Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle

Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.