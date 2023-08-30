Ask the Experts | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast
What do Dana Bourgeois, Mamie Minch, and Martin Keith have in common? They’ve all been the author behind Acoustic Guitar magazine’s question-and-answer column “Ask the Expert,” for one. Now we go behind the workbench to find out what these guitar experts wish more people would ask about their instruments, and we explore the joys and challenges of guitar repair and restoration.
- Dana Bourgeois founded Bourgeois Guitars in 1974. He recently completed his 10,000th guitar, a custom OM Style 45.
- Mamie Minch is the co-owner of Brooklyn Lutherie and an active blues player.
- Martin Keith is a luthier, repair and restoration expert, and working musician.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.
This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:
- Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
- Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter
- Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
- Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
- Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
- Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
- Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez
