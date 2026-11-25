There are a few reasons why bridges come unglued, and it’s worth considering them before regluing.

I built an acoustic guitar from a StewMac kit using Titebond wood glue, and the bridge has now lifted off. Can you please advise on how to best reglue it? —Mark Seaner

This is one of the most common jobs that comes into my repair shop. A significant percentage of flattop guitar bridges will need regluing at some point; that six or so square inches of glue joint carries a lot of pressure. There are a few reasons why bridges come unglued, and it’s worth considering them before regluing.

On factory guitars, the chief culprit I encounter is inadequate glue. I’m often shocked at the tiny squiggles of dried glue I find underneath bridges—from both U.S. and overseas manufacturers—and amazed they stayed on as long as they did. This is usually done to minimize squeeze-out and cleanup. Ideally, there should be a thin, evenly spread film on both surfaces.

If the top is particularly flexible, that can also be a factor. Bridges are fairly stiff, and if the top doesn’t flex with them, the stress ends up concentrated along the glue line.

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Surface preparation is just as important. Glue works best on clean, freshly planed or sanded wood. If you taped off the bridge area during finishing, use naphtha or another finish-safe solvent to remove any residual adhesive. Finishing solvents can migrate through tape and soften its adhesive, leaving behind a gummy residue that’s hard to spot but can compromise the bond. Likewise, sanding to a very high grit (400 or more) can burnish the wood and pack the pores with fine dust, reducing adhesion. I sand no higher than 220, which still looks good but accepts glue and finish more readily.

There’s an old tradition of toothing or scoring the wood to increase surface area and give the glue nooks and crannies to flow into. I don’t recommend it. If cut across the grain, these grooves can weaken the top and complicate future repairs, and tests show they don’t meaningfully strengthen the bond. The glues typically used for bridges (hot hide glue and Titebond) don’t perform well in gaps—and those that do (epoxies) are generally inappropriate here.

If the bridge has come off completely, you’re in luck—provided it didn’t lift wood fibers. I’ve found it’s almost never successful to squeeze glue into a partially unglued bridge and re-clamp it. It may hold briefly, but it doesn’t allow the surface prep needed for a lasting bond. In most cases, I remove the bridge completely so both surfaces can be cleaned and prepared.

If the bridge is still partially glued, it will need to be removed carefully. If you’re willing to replace it, planing off most of the original is an option, but I’m usually trying to save it.

I’ve used a number of heat sources to soften glue, but the simplest are a clothes iron or a 100-watt incandescent bulb. Cut a bridge-shaped hole in an aluminum pie plate to protect the top, then warm the bridge from above to plasticize the glue (Titebond softens at around 140 degrees Fahrenheit). Sand shallow wedges onto popsicle sticks and press them into the gaps; as the glue softens,

the wedges gradually open the joint until the bridge comes free. If you’re using a palette knife, be extremely cautious not to drive it into the spruce—that can turn a simple reglue into a structural problem.

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Most tops have some degree of runout, where the grain doesn’t run perfectly parallel to the surface. If approached from the wrong direction, the wood can pull a tool into the top. Look for the shifting light/dark pattern across the center seam and “go toward the light,” approaching each side from the correct direction. This is where many removals go wrong—working in from the back edge, where the gap is visible, is often the worst approach. When I see one clean side and one torn-up side on a previous repair, it’s usually a sign the runout wasn’t read correctly.

Since your bridge has already been glued once, evaluate the underside for glue coverage and any missed areas, then sand it to expose fresh wood. Inspect the footprint on the top for gaps, lifted fibers, or damage. If more than a few fibers have pulled up, it may be best to fill those areas before regluing. Titebond isn’t well suited for gap filling, so voids are best addressed with fitted slivers of spruce, scraped or sanded flush.

Because you used Titebond, all old glue must be removed—it won’t bond well to cured surfaces. Hot hide glue, by contrast, will reactivate and re-bond, which is one reason it remains preferred for vintage work.

Warm water or vinegar can help remove Titebond, though both require drying time. I prefer a product called De-Glue Goo, which softens the glue into an easily scraped paste and is safe for most finishes. Apply a thick layer, let it sit for about five minutes, and scrape it off. I use a slightly dull metal scraper to avoid removing wood, and prefer scraping to sanding to avoid creating a hollow.

Once the surfaces are clean, do a dry run to confirm positioning and clamping. I use locating pins through the saddle slot; bridge pin holes can work, though they’re less precise. Make sure clamps bear on the underside of the top, not the braces, and use a caul shaped to the bridge plate to distribute pressure (covered with tape so it doesn’t stick).

Apply a thin, even film of glue to both surfaces, position the bridge, and clamp it quickly. Once I’ve clamped the bridge, I’ll gently flex the top—if the joint isn’t tight, you’ll see pumping in the glue bead. Clean up squeeze-out with damp towels and Q-Tips; any residue can be removed later. I leave bridges clamped for

at least 12–16 hours and wait 24 before re-stringing. You’ll likely need to redrill the pin holes.

This is an incredibly common repair and, done carefully, a reliable one. Good luck.

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2026 issue of Acoustic Guitar magazine.