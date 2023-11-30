An Introduction to Spread Triads | ELIXIR Strings

Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Unlocking the fretboard and being able to play chords all over the neck is one of the most useful skills for a guitar player to master. The ability to locate chords all over the fingerboard allows you to be really creative with rhythm parts – and it will help with your soloing as well.

A really useful way to begin exploring this approach is to start with simple triads—chords made up of three notes. In this video tutorial, Elixir Strings artist Quentin Angus takes a basic C chord and shows how to play “spread triads” all the way to the 12th fret and beyond. He also explains the theory behind chord inversions, making this short lesson a powerhouse of practical, applicable theory!

