In order to achieve a great instrument two factors are fundamental: good materials and Know-How. As official dealers, here at Fanatic Guitars we can attest, that’s exactly what Alhambra’s Guitar has accumulated over 55 years, positioning themselves as one of the best handmade classical, flamenco and steel string guitars in the world. One of their secrets to achieve unique guitars is the implementation of the Spanish Heel construction (a technique first introduced in the 19th century) to the steel strings guitars. We’ll explain why this makes these guitars unique, dramatically improving the sound.

Largely renowned and praised for their fantastic classical and flamenco guitars, the Spain based company has worked meticulously in recent years to achieve a line of high-quality acoustic guitars by putting in the hands of their experienced luthiers the best materials, and the application of design and development processes, with the collaboration of countless artists.

One of these processes is the Spanish Heel neck joint, where the neck and headblock are carved from one piece of wood and, therefore, the body is built around. This is significantly more complex than a regularly glued neck, but about 70% of the wood fibers of the neck run into the body without interruption. This confers a structure that provides very different and particular sound nuances, making the complex process worth the effort.

Another feature of Alhambra’s guitars are their split saddle, which improves intonation, and the fact that they work with selected woods, which translates into greater resonance and sound. Made entirely by hand, they are also very comfortable instruments with a very low action. All this at very competitive prices!

It is also worth mentioning that you can take advantage of this Know-How by designing your own guitar, handmade in Spain. With Alhambra’s design tool you can build your dream guitar from scratch.

