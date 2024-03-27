Alejandro Escovedo | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

The legendary songwriter talks acoustic guitars, Texas, and finding new truths in old music.

We caught up with Alejandro Escovedo ahead of the release of Echo Dancing – his latest album in a legendary, genre-expansive career. Escovedo candidly discusses how painful personal experiences inform his songwriting, how he first picked up the guitar, why he prefers to play acoustic, and what makes Austin, Texas a great town for songwriters.

Additional Resources:

Pre-order Echo Dancing on Bandcamp (or check your local record store or preferred music streaming platforms on March 29.)

Visit Alejandro Escovedo’s website.

Watch our 2016 Acoustic Guitar Sessions video with Escovedo.

Read “Six-String Sagas” where 13 artists, including Alejandro Escovedo, share their guitar stories.

