Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Mandy Rowden demonstrates in this quick guitar lesson inverted thirds and how easy it is to move the shapes around the fretboard for different keys. Either fingerstyle or plectrum-and-fingers hybrid picking works great with inverted thirds, so they’re perfect for acoustic and electric players.

“Elixir Strings give me the polished sound I love and a level, smooth playability I don’t get anywhere else. Plus, the long shelf life allows for an ease of maintenance that I’ve come to depend on.” – Mandy Rowden

Mandy, Elixir® Strings artist, educator, and Austin-based Americana musician, plays Elixir Acoustic Phosphor Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating, Light Gauge (12-53). See the secret behind Elixir Strings longest-lasting tone.

When it comes to finding your tone and feel, Elixir Strings offers acoustic premium guitar strings with longest-lasting tone in both Phosphor Bronze and 80/20 Bronze in a variety of coating and gauging options. Check them out.