Sponsored by Ibanez

Built For The Widest Range Of Players

Talent is found in a wide range of players and when it comes to their guitars, one size most certainly does not fit all. With this in mind, Ibanez makes it a point to offer a number of short scale and compact options, so that the largest number of players can find the guitar that best suits them, both in size and sound.

An Evening In The Parlor

Our short-scale parlor basses offer players compact acoustic options which are better suited for small stages, make for easier trips, and do so without sacrificing low-end tone and presence.

A Compact Version Of Our AE Models

The AE245JR offers the same features and craftsmanship as our full-size Flagship AE guitars, but with a compact body and 24″ scale length.

A Short-Scale Artwood

Compact dreadnaughts are becoming increasing popular for their playability and unique sound. The Ibanez AW54JR fits this category nicely and makes for an excellent traveler or live performance guitar.

Visit ibanezacoustic.com for more.

Comments