Acoustic Guitar Teacher Directory

Alan Barnosky Hillsborough North Carolina United States Alan Barnosky put aside his college study of classical guitar in favor of bluegrass and folk music, learning on his own and from experiences playing with friends, at jams, and with bands. Influenced by Doc Watson, Norman Blake, Clarence White, and Tony Rice, Barnosky teaches flatpicking to students of all levels. “I focus on a blend of technique, theory, and musical examples to bring together all aspects of well-rounded musicianship.” See Alan's posts. Flatpicking, Bluegrass, Folk, Arranging, Theory Yes Yes Yes No Flatpicking Bluegrass Folk Arranging Theory

Cameron Knowler Nashville Tennessee United States An acclaimed educator, multi-instrumentalist, and recording artist, Cameron Knowler specializes in the art of the conceptual record. He counts such diverse influences as Haitian jazz composer Frantz Casseus, English fingerstylist John Renbourn, and American old-time icons Norman and Nacy Blake. “My approach is to teach core tenets of musicianship, working from materials inspiring to the student. If the song or tune you are wanting to learn isn't in my archive, I am happy to transcribe it with you.” See Cameron Knowler's posts. Fingerstyle, Flatpicking, Alternate tunings, Slide, Bluegrass, Blues, Country, Folk, Jazz, Ragtime, Arranging, Composition, Theory Yes Yes Yes No Fingerstyle Flatpicking Alternate Tunings Slide Bluegrass Blues Country Folk Jazz Ragtime Arranging Composition Theory

Doug Young Mountain View California United States Doug Young studied jazz guitar in college and moved into fingerstyle with a focus on alternate tunings, studying the work of Pierre Bensusan, Laurence Juber, Martin Simpson and many others. "I don't have any specific program. I try to help each student with what they need and are interested in. We can look at specific tunes, technique, arranging and composing. I can also help with gear-related issues, pickups, amplification, and with learning to record or make videos." He is the author of Acoustic Guitar Amplification Essentials. See Doug Young's posts. Fingerstyle, Alternate tunings, Celtic, Folk, Arranging, Composition, Songwriting, Theory Yes No No No Fingerstyle Alternate Tunings Celtic Folk Arranging Composition Songwriting Theory

Eddie Scher San Francisco California United States Eddie Scher is co-leader of ragtime band Parlor Tricks. Largely self-taught, he’s influenced by the playing of greats like Al Casey, Oscar Aleman, Lonnie Johnson, Nick Lucas, and Danny Barker. Scher takes an informal approach to teaching ragtime, blues, and jazz, aiming to “offer ideas that will help smooth the long and precarious road.” Scher adds, “With music every ounce of hard work returns endless pounds of fun and joy... Talent isn't real, only time and effort.” See Eddie's posts. Fingerstyle, Slide, Alternate tunings, Blues, Jazz, Ragtime Yes Yes Yes No Fingerstyle Alternate Tunings Slide Blues Jazz Ragtime

Greg Ruby Los Angeles California United States Greg Ruby authored The Oscar Aleman Play-Along Songbook and directs Guitar Week at the Swannanoa Gathering. Private lessons and studies at Cornish College of the Arts prepared him for a career in performing and teaching. Adept in early jazz, swing, and gypsy jazz, Ruby strives to demystify the guitar and help students develop the skills they need. “If you study with me, we will create a solid foundation while playing the music you love.” See Greg's posts. Flatpicking, Jazz, Stagecraft, Arranging, Theory, Composition. Also Early Jazz, Swing Jazz, Surf, Plectrum Yes No Yes No Flatpicking Jazz Arranging Composition Stagecraft Theory

Hiroya Tsukamoto New York New York United States Hiroya Tsukamoto learned from records and tapes and sharing tips with friends. His biggest influence is Pat Metheny. Hiroya mainly plays fingerstyle acoustic guitar and composes original music. “I have been playing guitar over thirty years and I still practice fundamentals. It is very helpful when I perform. I try to focus on simple things to practice and that way you can get a good result.” See Hiroya Tsukamoto's posts. Fingerstyle, Alternate tunings, Folk, Jazz, Composition, Stagecraft, Theory Yes Yes Yes No Fingerstyle Alternate Tunings Folk Jazz Composition Stagecraft Theory

Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers Syracuse New York United States Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers is the founding editor of Acoustic Guitar and author of The Complete Singer-Songwriter and Beyond Strumming. “I learned primarily by ear, picking apart favorite songs and records along with my brother.” His biggest influences have been Paul Simon, the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, and Stevie Wonder. “My teaching is based more on songs than on exercises or a specific method. I like to focus on songs that students want to learn or play better, addressing issues of technique in the context of real music and arrangements.” See Jeffrey's posts. Fingerstyle, Flatpicking, Alternate tunings, Folk, Rock, Arranging, Songwriting Yes Yes No No Fingerstyle Flatpicking Alternate Tunings Folk Rock Arranging Songwriting

Jim Josselyn Little Silver New Jersey United States Jim Josselyn started lessons at age eleven at the local music store and went on to earn a master's degree in music performance from the Aaron Copland School of Music. His influences include Jimi Hendrix, Wes Mongomery, John Williams, and B.B. King. “Music is fun, it's called playing for a reason. If you are a serious student, I will give you all I can. I'll encourage you to listen and create your own things as well.” He is is director of the School of Music and Drama in Little Silver, New Jersey. See Jim's posts. Flatpicking, Blues, Jazz, Rock, Arranging, Theory, Composition, Songwriting Yes Yes Yes Yes Flatpicking Blues Jazz Rock Arranging Composition Songwriting Theory

Jon Shain Durham North Carolina United States Jon Shain is the author of Gettin’ Handy With the Blues (Mel Bay). He had private guitar lessons from middle school through high school, plus a fine high school music program and continued studies in college. ”I do not use a boilerplate approach to teaching. Every student has a way that they learn best, and I try to identify that and tailor my teaching to the way they best assimilate information. I'm a touring musician and a studio producer, so lesson times vary week to week.” See Jon Shain's posts. Fingerstyle, Flatpicking, Alternate tunings, Slide, Bluegrass, Blues, Folk, Ragtime, Arranging, Composition, Songwriting, Theory Yes Yes Yes No Fingerstyle Flatpicking Alternate Tunings Slide Bluegrass Blues Folk Ragtime Arranging Composition Songwriting Theory

Luke Edwards Carmarthen Carmarthenshire United Kingdom Luke Edwards honed an early childhood start on guitar at Leeds Conservatoire, earning his performance degree studying with Stuart McCallum and others. Greatly influenced by Tommy Emmanuel, Leo Kottke, and Chet Atkins, he calls his teaching approach “highly tailored and personalized. I understand that everyone learns in their own unique way. I emphasize the importance of post-lesson support with follow-up emails, messages, and even instructional videos to maintain a dialogue with my students.” See Luke's posts. Fingerstyle, flatpicking, alternate tunings, bluegrass, blues, Celtic, classical, country, folk, jazz, ragtime, Welsh music, arranging, theory, composition, and songwriting. Yes No Yes Yes Fingerstyle Flatpicking Alternate Tunings Bluegrass Blues Celtic Classical Country Folk Jazz Ragtime Arranging Composition Songwriting Theory

Marcy Marxer Silver Spring Maryland United States “Start where you are. Practice every day with a specific plan. Track your progress. Join in jam sessions. Never compare yourself to others. Play, play, play.” Marcy Marxer started playing guitar with her family at age five. Her great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother all played and sang. She considers herself a life-long learner and has been influenced and personally encouraged by many players, among them Frank Vignola, Danny Gatton, Les Paul, Carol Kaye, Patsy Montana, Wayne Henderson, and Robin Kessinger. Marxer is a Grammy Award winning musician. See Marcy Marxer's posts. Flatpicking, Bluegrass, Country, Folk, Jazz, Arranging, Theory Yes No Yes Yes Flatpicking Bluegrass Country Folk Jazz Arranging Theory

Mark Ari Jacksonville Beaches Florida United States Mark Ari is an an award-winning educator at the University of North Florida and a self-taught guitarist, influenced by Bob Dylan, John Prine, and many artists in folk, blues, progressive country, Americana, and American primitive guitar. His focus is student-oriented self-expression. “I don't teach theory unless it comes up. Just how to play.” See Mark Ari's posts. Fingerstyle, Flatpicking, Alternate tunings, Rhythm, Blues, Folk, Rhythm, Songwriting Yes Yes Yes Yes Fingerstyle Flatpicking Alternate Tunings Blues Folk Songwriting

Mark Goldenberg Burbank California United States Mark Goldenberg is perhaps best known as longtime guitarist for Jackson Browne, He studied with Ted Greene for ten years. Along with Greene, he cites Ralph Towner, Bill Evans, J. S. Bach, and David Rawlings as big influences. “I teach reading, theory, and improvisation. I have decades of experience teaching and playing. And I'm a pretty nice fellow!” See Mark Goldenberg's posts. Fingerstyle, Flatpicking, Classical, Jazz, Rock, Arranging, Composition, Theory Yes No Yes No Fingerstyle Flatpicking Classical Jazz Rock Arranging Composition Theory

Mark Hanson Portland Oregon United States Mark Hanson is a Grammy-winning guitarist who has shared the stage with the likes of Jerry Garcia, Tommy Emmanuel, and John Renbourn and penned dozens of instructional books. He was first inspired to play guitar by the Beatles and then got into fingerstyle, citing Bert Jansch, Leo Kottke, and Andres Segovia as influences. On his approach to teaching, Mark says "musicality is all important, at whatever technical level you play." See Mark's posts. Fingerstyle, alternate tunings, slide, blues, celtic, folk, jazz, ragtime, original fingerstyle tunes, arranging, composition, and theory. Yes Yes No No Fingerstyle Alternate Tunings Slide Blues Celtic Folk Jazz Ragtime Arranging Composition Theory

Mary Flower Portland Oregon United States Mary Flower is an award-winning guitarist, host of the Blues in the Gorge camp, and has recorded numerous instructional CDs and DVDs. She tailors her lesson to the student's personal taste - and that is most often acoustic blues and ragtime. She's self-taught and learned by ear, listening to records of early blues artists like Blind Blake. Mary says, "I'm easy to do whatever kind of music it takes to get the fingers picking." See Mary's posts. Fingerstyle, alternate tunings, slide, blues, folk, ragtime, open tunings, arranging, composition, and songwriting Yes Yes No No Fingerstyle Alternate Tunings Slide Blues Folk Ragtime Arranging Composition Songwriting

Nick Rossi San Francisco California United States Nick Rossi is a professional performer with a love of Swing Era (1929-1946) guitar. He began private guitar study at 13 with surf guitar pioneer Johnny Fortune and continues to learn via archival material and his own personal study journey. His main influence is early to mid-20th Century American music, primarily jazz of the 1920s through the 1960s. “My approach to teaching is highly personalized, tailored to suit each player’s situation and commitment to the instrument.” See Nick's posts. Flatpicking, Jazz, Stagecraft, Arranging, Theory, Composition Yes Yes Yes Yes Flatpicking Jazz Arranging Composition Stagecraft Theory

Orville Johnson Seattle Washington United States Orville Johnson is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist on strings, especially guitar and Dobro, and the author of Acoustic Blues Guitar Basics. He’s studied and been inspired by musicians from Doc Watson to Jim Hall to Elmore James to Mike Auldridge and beyond. “My goal is to give you the tools and understanding to ultimately teach yourself. I am very patient, and very good at explaining concepts that may seem complicated at first. My goal is to help you do the thing you want to do.” See Orville Johnson's posts. Fingerstyle, Flatpicking, Alternate tunings, Slide, Bluegrass, Blues, Country, Folk, Jazz, Ragtime, Rock, Arranging, Composition, Theory Yes No Yes No Fingerstyle Flatpicking Alternate Tunings Slide Bluegrass Blues Country Folk Jazz Ragtime Rock Arranging Composition Theory

Pete Madsen Berkeley California United States Pete Madsen is a frequent contributor to Acoustic Guitar who studied with numerous teachers, including Joe Satriani and Duck Baker. His foundational influences are Leo Kottke, John Fahey, and Merle Travis, coming later to the early blues players like Robert Johnson, Blind Blake, and Big Bill Broonzy. “I like to cover as many bases as possible, giving my students audio recordings, video, and sheet music. Every student comes at it from a slightly different angle. See Pete Madsen's posts. Fingerstyle, Flatpicking, Alternate tunings, Slide, Blues, Folk, Ragtime, Rock, Arranging, Composition, Theory Yes Yes Yes Yes Fingerstyle Flatpicking Alternate Tunings Slide Blues Folk Ragtime Rock Arranging Composition Theory