Acoustic Guitar is hosting another Facebook Live event with Ron Jackson and special guests Thursday, Oct. 29.

Join us at 7PM (PT)/10PM (ET) for a live performance and Q&A hosted by NY 7-string guitarist Ron Jackson, with special guests Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers and Frank Vignola. Tune in to watch the event live and participate in a Q&A conversation with the artists.

Jackson has been a regular contributor to Acoustic Guitar for the past six years, and also contributed to AG instructional books, including Chords At Your Fingertips. He specialized in 7-string guitar and jazz, and is a charismatic performer and educator.

Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, the founding editor of Acoustic Guitar magazine, has combined his twin passions for words and music into a multifaceted career as a musician, author, and teacher. He performs solo, with the duo Pepper and Sassafras, and with a full acoustic band. He also leads Dead to the Core, a collective of singer-songwriters and acoustic musicians celebrating the music of the Grateful Dead.

Rodgers is the author of The Complete Singer-Songwriter, the multimedia guide Beyond Strumming, and a best-selling Homespun video series teaching Grateful Dead songs for acoustic guitar.

Frank Vignola is one of the most extraordinary guitarists performing before the public today. His stunning virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Wynton Marsalis, Tommy Emmanuel, John Lewis, the Boston Pops, the New York Pops, and guitar legend Les Paul.