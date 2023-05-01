Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

While alternate tunings like Drop D and DADGAD are commonly used by solo acoustic guitarists, there are plenty more options that will open new creative possibilities. In this video, Elixir® Strings artist Tom Anello opts for DADGCE for a beautiful version of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone.”

If you haven’t used this particular tuning before, the on-screen tab will guide you through Tom’s arrangement of the separate bass, harmony and melody lines. Featuring fingerpicking and percussive hammering-on, it’s a great showcase of techniques that you can employ in your own arrangements.

Watch the video now and let us know what you think.

“There’s nothing like the lively shimmer of a fresh pack of Elixirs. They really sing on the mic, and they put up with all the alternate tunings I subject them to. I’m a fan for life.” — Tom Anello

Tom plays Elixir Strings Acoustic 80/20 Bronze with NANOWEB® Coating, Light/Medium 12-56.

Want to see more lessons from Tom and other tips? Head over to the Elixir Strings YouTube channel.

When it comes to finding your tone and feel, Elixir Strings offers acoustic premium guitar strings with longest-lasting tone in both Phosphor Bronze and 80/20 Bronze in a variety of coating and gauging options. Check them out.