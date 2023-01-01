Acoustic Guitar Issue 343 Video: November/December 2023

You’ve got the November/December 2023 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!
The Basics with Jane Miller: Sight-Reading Duets
Tremolo Technique Gretchen Menn
Weekly Workout: Django Chords
Acoustic Classic: “Over the River and Through the Woods”
Pickin’: “Red Haired Boy”
Campfire Songs: “On Top of Old Smoky”
New Gear: Martin Super D and D-18 StreetLegend
New Gear: Fishman AFX Acoustic Effects Pedals
Great Acoustics: Watch Buck Curran Play Robbie Basho’s 12-string