Acoustic Guitar Couch Camp Is Returning This November!

Join AG November 6-7 for a weekend of interactive workshops and presentations with world-class guitarists and educators—all from the comfort of you own home.

Last year we launched Couch Camp—an interactive, live virtual guitar camp, no travel required—and spent a chilly weekend in November learning and connecting with guitarists and instructors from all over the globe.

And this November, Couch Camp is coming back! Join AG for a weekend of interactive workshops and presentations with world-class guitarists and educators. Explore a wide range of styles, skills, and techniques—while connecting with fellow guitarists in a welcoming, supportive environment (all from the comfort of your home.)

This year’s lineup of instructors features esoteric flatpicker Cameron Knowler, fingerstyle legend Clive Carroll, math folkie Emma Harner, acoustic alchemist Eric Skye, and blues torchbearer Valerie Turner. Plus Dom Flemons will kick off the proceedings with a keynote address and conversation with AG’s editor Adam Perlmutter and the camp attendees.

We can’t wait to learn with you—get your ticket here!

The ticket price is $149, which includes full access to all scheduled camp events. You’ll also be able to view replay videos for six months after the event, so you can revisit workshop materials at your own pace.

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P.S. AG magazine subscribers and Patreon community members get a discount on their tickets. Check your e-mail for the code or reach out to AcousticGuitarService@stringletter.com and we will make sure you get the best available price.

WHAT YOUR FELLOW GUITARISTS ARE SAYING ABOUT COUCH CAMP

“Couch Camp exceeded my expectations. The presentations were masterful and I learned a great deal from each. The presenters were knowledgable, but down to earth and they spoke to all levels—a hard task. All in all a fun and rewarding experience, I will definitely do it again.”

—RICK H.

“Acoustic Guitar Couch Camp was a wonderful experience! I have not always enjoyed Zoom sessions, but this was lively, interesting, each presenter was quite different, and I came away with some things that will improve my playing. I highly recommend Couch Camp to any aspiring guitar player of any skill level. And, the prize giveaways were great!”

—STEVE B.

“I’ve wanted to attend a guitar camp for a long time, but I don’t travel much, so Couch Camp was a great idea. I liked that the event was open to guitar players of all different levels, whether they were beginners, veteran players, or someone in-between. The workshops and presentations were interesting and informative and fun, and gave me ideas for things I want to learn. I liked hearing other Camp participants play during the open mic. The giveaways were fun, too. Thank you, Acoustic Guitar, for having this event! “—ROSEMARY L.

“I had an amazing experience at Couch Camp and left inspired to dive deeper and learn more. I especially liked the variety of topics covered and the opportunity to try some new things out… like exploring intonation, a great blues song using drop D tuning, practical strumming tips for improving performances, and a cool approach to learning improvisation. To top it all off, there were phenomenal giveaways from AG magazine sponsors. Highly recommended attending a future Couch Camp!”

—JOHN S.

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“This was a unique experience to engage with guitar professionals and journalists at Acoustic Guitar magazine. I learned things that I never knew about, and I look forward to the next one.” —RICHARD S.

Schedule of Events

Friday

4 pm: Camp Begins!

Dom Flemons will give our keynote address, followed by an interactive Q&A.

5 pm: Community Happy Hour

Get to know your fellow campers and the AG team as we all share stories, songs, and show off our guitars.

6 pm: We’ll say goodnight. Rest up, because Saturday is going to be action-packed!

Saturday

9:30 am: Good Morning!

Grab your coffee and your guitar.

10 am: How and What to Really Practice with Eric Skye. Improve your guitar playing in noticeable ways.

11 am: Piedmont Blues Picking: Thumb Bootcamp with Valerie Turner. Get ready to synchronize your hands from the comfort of your couch!

12 pm: Lunch break

1 pm: A Composer’s Toolkit with Clive Carroll. Explore new concepts to unlock your own unique musical sound.

2 pm: Classical Fingerpicking Crash Course with Emma Harner. Learn the basics and apply the technique to your folk and rock playing and beyond!

3 pm: Expand Your Flatpicking with Cameron Knowler. An approachable and thoughtful study of rhythm, counterpoint, and texture.

4 pm: Strum-Along Around the Virtual Campfire

5 pm: We’ll say goodbye (for now!)

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Note: This schedule is presented in Pacific Time.

We’ll be giving away prizes and sharing some other surprises between workshops throughout the day. We’ll also make time for bathroom breaks. But not to worry—if you miss a beat, the replay videos will be available to you after the event so you can revisit the materials at your own pace.

The technical requirements to ensure you have a great experience at Acoustic Guitar Couch Camp are to be sure you have a stable internet connection and have downloaded Zoom.

Have questions or need help registering? Write to AcousticGuitarService@stringletter.com and we’ll be glad to assist!

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Don’t miss out, get your ticket today!