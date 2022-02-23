It’s the sixth day of our eleven-day guitar auction benefiting Guitars for Vets. Here’s a brief rundown on the action:

The 1997 Santa Cruz Model D has reached its reserve price.

Six other instruments are expected to hit their reserves within hours: 2006 Martin D-18, 1999 Martin 00-18SH, 2016 Eberhardt Jumbo, 2021 Jewitt L-00, 2014 Lowden F25C, and 1935 Dobro Model 37 Squareneck.

See the details of each of these instruments and 13 others by visiting the sale.

With less than five days remaining, it’s time to place your bids.

Even if you don’t end up a winner, we’ll donate $5 to Guitars for Vets on your behalf in thanks for participating.