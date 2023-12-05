9 lbs. of Legendary Fishman Acoustic Tone

Sponsored by Fishman:

The ultimate practice acoustic amp, Fishman’s new Loudbox Micro packs 40 watts of clean acoustic power into a lunchbox-sized acoustic combo. A sealed cabinet design paired with a bi-amplified driver configuration generates rich, full tone from your acoustic instruments. It features a dedicated microphone channel plus an instrument channel with Fishman’s legendary preamp and tone control design.

Use the high-quality digital reverb and chorus on the instrument channel to create space and textures while reverb is there for the ready on the microphone channel. Loudbox Micro also includes an aux input, a balanced XLR D.I. output, and a headphone jack when you want to play quietly.

With Loudbox Micro, aspiring acoustic musicians are finally able to experience the dynamics and quality sound of more expensive Loudbox models in an easy to use amp that’s inspiring to practice and record with.

Loudbox Micro features:

• 40 Watts with Master Volume

• Two channels: Instrument & Microphone

• Digital Reverb & Chorus

• 1/8” Auxiliary Input

• Balanced XLR D.I. Output

• 3.5mm Headphone Output

Instrument Channel:

• 1/4” input for active or passive pickups

• Feedback-fighting Phase switch

• 3-band EQ: low, mid, high tone controls

• Reverb level

• Dual-function Chorus

Microphone Channel:

• XLR input for dynamic microphones

• 2-band EQ with low and high tone controls

• Reverb level

Drivers:

• 5.25 inch Poly Cone Woofer

• 0.8 inch Soft Dome Tweeter

Learn More at Fishman.com