The Paua Perl capo uses the same durable titanium process as our other Capo Royale models, so its color-shifting beauty will last practically forever. And it’s randomly occurring color patterns make each capo unique. Six lucky winners.

Choice of C1P for steel or C2P for nylon.

MSRP: $32.95 per prize.

Giveaway ends, June 30, 2022 so enter today!