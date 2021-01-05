For many years, Shubb have been asked by musicians for a gold-plated capo. Whilst this precious metal finish looks beautiful, it’s a known fact that gold-plating is thin and prone to wear and tear.

Always anxious to please, Shubb’s R&D team have researched a high-tech finishing process that utilizes titanium to produce a coating that has all the beauty of gold, but is as durable as any metal finish, and will shine like gold for many years.

MSRP – $29.95 ea.

Six lucky winners get their pick between one gold or one rose gold.

GIVEAWAY ENDS FEBRUARY 28, 2021