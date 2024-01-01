Acoustic Guitar Issue 348 Video | September/October 2024

You’ve got the September/October 2024 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!

Take an Acoustic Guitar Lesson with Margaret Glaspy

Lesson: Spice Up Your Open Chords with Sus and Add Embellishments

Goran Ivanovic Breaks Down His Solo Guitar Composition “Americana”

Weekly Workout: Use Chord Tones to Boost Your Slide Playing

Flatpicking Repertoire: Two Ways to Play “Soldier’s Joy”

Campfire Songs: Learn to Play the Jimmie Rodgers Classic “In the Jailhouse Now”

“Sweet Georgia Brown” | Learn Lisa Liu’s Jazzy, Reharmonized Arrangement

Greg Ruby Tests the Collings OM1A Hill Country