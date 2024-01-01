Acoustic Guitar Issue 347 Video | July/August 2024

You’ve got the July/August 2024 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!

Lesson: Spice Up Your Open Chords with Hammer-ons and Pull-offs

Lesson: Learn the Power of Motivic Development

Weekly Workout: How to Add Jazz Flavors to the 12-Bar Blues Form

Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers’ Dead-Inspired Take on “I Know You Rider”

Flatpicking Guitar Repertoire: “Old Joe Clark”

Campfire Songs: Maurice Tani Teaches “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love, Baby”

“The Water Is Wide” | Learn Hiroya Tsukamoto’s Non-Traditional Orkney Arrangement

Acoustic Guitar Demo: The Gruhn Versitar

New Gear: Doug Young Test Drives the new Taylor Circa 74 Acoustic Amplifier