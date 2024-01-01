Acoustic Guitar Issue 346 Video | May/June 2024

You’ve got the May/June 2024 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!

Lesson: 10 Great Moments in Fingerstyle Guitar History

Using Open Strings to Boost Your Blues Soloing

How to Play Natural and Artificial Harmonics on Acoustic Guitar

Weekly Workout: Understanding Rhythmic Notation on Guitar

John Leventhal Performs “JL’s Hymn No. 2”

Flatpicking Guitar Repertoire: “The Locktender’s Reel” by Eric Skye

Campfire Songs: Maurice Tani Teaches “Mack the Knife”

Non-Traditional: “When the Work’s All Done This Fall”

Acoustic Guitar Demo: Martin GPCE Inception Maple