Acoustic Guitar Issue 345 Video: March/April 2024

You’ve got the March/April 2024 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!

Lesson: Sight-Reading Duets, Part 3 with Jane Miller

Lesson: Unlocking New, Unconventional Picking Patterns with Joe Gore

Lesson: Spice Up Your Chord and Lead Playing with Double-Stops

Flatpicking Repertoire: Bill Napier’s “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” Solo

Campfire Songs: Maurice Tani Teaches “Blue Skies”

New Gear Demo: Taylor 814ce Builder’s Edition

New Gear Demo: Fender Highway Series Parlor