Acoustic Guitar Issue 344 Video: January/February 2024

You’ve got the January/February 2024 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!
Lesson: Sight-Reading Duets, Part 2 with Jane Miller
Lesson: An Introduction to Open Guitar Tunings with Doug Young
Lesson: Acoustic Blues Soloing Basics with David Hamburger
Lesson: Playing with Poetry
Lesson: Getting to Know the Partial Capo
Acoustic Classic: Sidh Beag, Sidh Mor
Flatpicking Repertoire: “Banks of the Ohio”
Campfire Songs: Learn to Play “Tonight You Belong to Me”