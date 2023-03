You’ve got the May/June 2023 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!

Steve James Explains Open G (aka Spanish) Tuning and Plays “Lost John”

Acoustic Guitar Strumming Basics: Beyond Boom-Chuck

Advanced Fingerstyle Guitar Techniques with Alberto Lombardi

Weekly Workout: Using Cluster Chords to Add Tension and Complexity to Your Playing

Flatpicking Repertoire: Learn to Play the Traditional Fiddle Tune “Little Liza Jane”

Pickin: Learn Billy Strings’ “Way Downtown” Solos

Hear Lillian Werbin on the Acoustic Guitar Podcast

New Gear: Breedlove Artista Pro Series Concert CE