You’ve got the March/April 2023 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!

The Learning Zone: 8 Ways to Get Out of an Acoustic Guitar Rut and Challenge Yourself

Watch John McCutcheon Play His 2002 Huss & Dalton MJC

Guitar Basics: Strumming Patterns and Bass Runs in E and A

Woodshed: Backbeats with Percussive Fingerstyle Techniques

Woodshed: Add Life to Your Playing Using Timbre, Dynamics, and Time Feel

Weekly Workout: Learn Rest Stroke Picking and Get Better Guitar Tone

Watch Little Feat Play “Willin’” Live in 1977

Pickin’: Learn to Play J.S. Bach’s “Prelude No 1 in C Major”

Campfire Songs: Learn an Easy Guitar Arrangement of “Jenny Jenkins”

New Gear – Bourgeois Touchstone OM Vintage/TS

Great Acoustics: Watch Linda Manzer’s Sunflower in Action