Acoustic Guitar Issue 335 Video: July/August 2022

You’ve got the July/August 2022 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!
How to Play Like James Taylor
Flatpicking Guitar Master Class
Campfire Songs for Acoustic Guitar – “Learn to Play Are You Lonesome Tonight?”
Watch Tony Rice Play “Cattle in the Cane”
Monotonic Bass Lesson with Mary Flower
Arranging Traditional Tunes for Solo Acoustic Guitar
Weekly Workout: Making Your Own Blues
New Gear: Martin Modern Deluxe D-45 and 012-28
New Gear: Revival RG-26M