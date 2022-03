You’ve got the May/June 2022 issue of Acoustic Guitar and you’re ready to start playing. This is your one-stop destination for video lessons, gear reviews, and more, so grab your guitar and play your way through the latest issue!

Learn to Play Like Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Joan Armatrading

Open D-Minor Blues: An Easy Introduction to Open Tunings

Fingerstyle Guitar Arranging: The Music of Madagascar

Flatpicking Exercises Inspired by Maybelle Carter

Learn a New Way to Play a Sor Classical Etude

“I’m Sitting on Top of the World” – Learn a Relaxed Arrangement of a Roaring ’20s Classic

Joan Armatrading Performs “Love and Affection”

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell Perform “Prodigal Daughter”

Review: Preston Thompson D-SMA

Review: Luna Vineyard Koa Bevel Folk