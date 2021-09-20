ACOUSTIC GUITAR ISSUE 331 VIDEO: NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2021

You’ve got the November/December 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar and now you’re ready to start playing! You can find all 11 accompanying video lessons, gear reviews, and more from AG issue 331 right here to reference as you work your way through the latest issue of the magazine.

Roots Guitarist and Educator Happy Traum Teaches a Few Songs from His Storied Career

Learn the Essential Techniques of Fingerstyle Acoustic Guitar

4 Ways to Improve Your Fingerstyle Guitar Improvisation

Learn to Play the Traditional Flatpicking Duet “Old Grimes” on Acoustic Guitar

How to Use a Looper to Create Soundscapes on Acoustic Guitar

How to Play “House of the Rising Sun” on Acoustic Guitar

Play Happy Traum’s Fingerstyle Arrangement of “Worried Blues” on Acoustic Guitar

Learn Chord-Melody Techniques from Jazz Guitarist Eddie Lang

Review: Santa Cruz Guitar Company’s Happy Traum Signature Model HT/13

Review: Epiphone Inpsired Guitar by Gibson Hummingbird

Dix Bruce Performs “Railroad Bill” on a 1943 Martin 000-18