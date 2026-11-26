Discover the perfect gift for the guitarist in your life (or treat yourself!)

The gift that keeps on giving…

With an annual subscription, your loved one will be reminded of your generosity and thoughtfulness all year round.

Have you heard of Jolabokaflod? It’s the “Yule Book Flood”–in Iceland, people give books as gifts on Christmas eve and stay up reading into the night, sipping hot chocolate. While we can’t help with the chocolate, here’s a flood of music-related books we recommend.

For the life-long learners…

For the history buffs…

For the song collectors…

For the storytellers…

From our sponsors…

L.R. Baggs The Venue DI gives you complete control by combining a full-isolation DI output, 5-band EQ with adjustable low & hi-mid bands, variable clean boost, and chromatic tuner all in one acoustic pedal.

Lutefish Your bandmates don’t live down the street. With Lutefish Stream, you rehearse together online in real time from your own home, even in different zip codes. Latency is under 35ms. Plug in your instrument and microphone and play together.

Taylor Guitars This holiday season, save $100 on any Studio model or 100, 200, 200 Plus or 200 Deluxe Series guitar. Now through December 31.

Guitars, Gear, and Accessories

A round up of instruments and accessories we’ve reviewed recently:

A member of Breedlove’s new US-made Roots series, the Concert RTC-MMe offers rich tone, versatility, and mahogany.

Read the review. | Order this guitar from Sweetwater Music or Amazon.

The Collings DS1 A Hill Country is a different kind of dreadnought, offering expansive low end, clear mids and highs, and impressive responsiveness.

Read the review. | Find a Collings dealer near you.

The heirloom-worthy Preston Thompson 0000-EIA pairs dreadnought power with OM clarity.

Read the review. | Find a dealer.

From the first chord, the 814e Koa SB had the refined playability Taylor is known for, paired with a warmer, fuller voice.

Read the review. | Order this guitar from Sweetwater Music or Amazon.

While most acoustic soundhole pickups are one-sound-fits-all generalists, the Fishman Fluence series instead targets specific sonic goals.

Read the review. | Order from Sweetwater Music or Amazon.

Grace Design‘s MOXi is a rugged, reliable, preamp with all the essentials for high-fidelity acoustic amplification.

Read the review. | Order from Sweetwater Music or find a local dealer.

New & Noteworthy

More guitars for all budgets to consider this holiday season.

Under $500

Gretsch Jim Dandy Parlor $230 on Amazon or Sweetwater Washburn R310K Victorian $399 on Sweetwater

Eastman PCH1-GACE $459 on Amazon or Sweetwater Epiphone Hummingbird Studio $499 on Amazon or Sweetwater

Under $1,000

Takamine G-series GN11MCE $549 on Amazon or Sweetwater Recording King BM70 $949 on Sweetwater

Under $2,000

Martin Jeff Tweedy 000 Jr E $1,149 on Reverb or Sweetwater Epiphone 1942 Banner J-45 Reissue $1,299 on Amazon or Sweetwater

Alvarez LF70e Herringbone Blacktop Laureate $1,599 on Sweetwater Eastman E10OO Thermo-Cured $1,799 on Sweetwater

Taylor 314ce Studio $1,899 on Amazon or Sweetwater Martin OM-13E John Mayer $1,999 on Sweetwater

What’s up with the affiliate links?

There is no billionaire owner or mega-corporation behind Acoustic Guitar–your support keeps us independent and in business. When you shop for gear using one of our affiliate links, a small percentage of your purchase gets shared with us (at no cost to you) for being the one that referred you. This is one way you can support our work (learn about more ways here.) We do not select products to review based on the availability of affiliate links.

We hope you find the guitar you’ve been dreaming of under the tree this year. Please have a safe, warm, music-filled holiday season!