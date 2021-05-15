Bidding has begun in earnest in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that started Thursday, May 13. A custom National Tricone Style 4 resonator guitar from 1999 has drawn the greatest bidding activity so far, followed closely by a 1965 DiGiorgio Serie Artistica Autor 3 nylon-string. Other sought-after lots include a 1943 Martin 000-18, a 2011 Santa Cruz Firefly parlor, a 2014 Collings 02H concert, and a 1997 Gibson ES-175 hollowbody.

Acoustic Guitar donates 20% of the net auction proceeds to support guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

Advertisement

It’s time to get in on the action. Start by reading the terms and conditions of the sale and then view the entire collection. You’ll find video demos of most instruments on their description pages.

You can also sign up to receive email auction updates.

Bidding continues through Thursday, May 27.