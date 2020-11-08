At just 24 years old, Jontavious Willis sings and plays like a seasoned veteran of the blues. Willis grew up singing gospel music in Greenville, Georgia, but for the last ten years, after watching an old video of Muddy Waters, has dedicated himself to blues guitar. He has an incredibly compelling and soulful approach to the blues.

For this AG Sessions in Place Willis performs a country blues interpretation of “Midnight Hour Blues, (Wee Midnight Hours)” by Leroy Carr and Scrapper Blackwell.

Be sure to follow Willis on Facebook for updates on the #RobertJohnsonChallenge; a series of videos honoring the legendary bluesman from Willis, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Marquise Knox.