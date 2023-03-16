2 LUCKY WINNERS WILL RECEIVE A BUD TEN, THE 10″ SPEAKER VERSION OF THE BUD!

At only 20 lbs, The Bud TEN sounds great with acoustic instruments, vocals, and has plenty of volume to handle any playing situation. The incredibly portable size and feature set were developed around the sound, not the other way around and you can hear the difference. The Bud TEN offers a preamp designed using the highest-grade audio components and a 5-band EQ with carefully chosen center frequencies tuned for different playing environments and the widest array of musical instruments. Additional features include two identical preamps, each with independent EQ, reverb and 48 volt phantom power, and an auxiliary input on each channel that can be EQ’d separately from your instrument signal.

120 watts

20 lbs

14″ x 14″ x 10″

Ext. Speaker out

Headphone out

Dual channel, independent EQ and reverb with phantom powered XLR/1/4″ combo inputs

Studio quality line out (post EQ and reverb, both channels)

Bluetooth Aux in

1/8 Aux. inputs channel 1

Bright switch on channel 2

TRS FX loop for each channel

10″ Eminence Beta speaker with defeatable, custom made fluid-cooled, high-yield neodymium tweeter

