Winter NAMM 2019: New Concertina, Concerto, and Concert Guitars from Breedlove

In this video from the 2019 Winter NAMM Show, Sean Morrissey and Dominic St. Charles of Breedlove Guitars demo the company’s small-bodied Concertina and myrtlewood-topped Oregon Concerto and Oregon Concert acoustics.

