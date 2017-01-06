By Greg Cahill

From our friends at LR Baggs:

“After decades of consistently raising the bar in acoustic amplification with the pickups and electronics we have become known for, we are naturally compelled to add another level of quality to your sound by completing the chain from input to output.

Introducing The Synapse—Personal PA System, the result from nearly four years of our most advanced engineering to date. Developed primarily for the singer songwriter and solo acoustic performer, this revolutionary approach to the portable loudspeaker isn’t just visually unique, it will fill a room and impact your audience like no other speaker can.

A radical departure from conventional loudspeakers and portable line array systems, the Synapse employs a unique, all-horn speaker design that projects a full 180 degree horizontal waveform at all frequencies, connecting both you and your audience together in the exact same sound. We’ve also eliminated the disconnect inherent in two way systems with a groundbreaking compression woofer that propagates sound in the same fashion as the high frequency driver, seamlessly blending the two as if they were one cohesive source for uniformity across all frequencies. The combination of compression, the ease and intimacy created by the horns, and the ultra-wide dispersion fills the room with a dynamically rich, natural sound.

THE ELECTRONICS

Preamplifiers

The electronics feature two channels of all-discrete preamplifiers with independent gain controls, 3-band EQ, and a custom voiced reverb. The circuit is composed of carefully selected, top-shelf components chosen to retain the purity of the signal and deliver studio quality sound for live performance.

Power Amplifier

The 500 watt, Class-D power amplifier is compact and lightweight, with more than enough power to propel the drivers loudly and efficiently. After an in depth blind audition of more than a dozen amplifier modules, we unanimously fell in love with this power amplifier and then went even further by working with the manufacturer to tailor it for our purposes.

THE HOUSING

The design of the housing is purely “form follows function”. The front cover was shaped to present a full 180 degree horizontal waveform in a hemispherical pattern. We then constructed a cabinet that would yield our desired frequency response and SPL, while remaining compact for easy portability. The combination of a high quality, walnut veneer plywood cabinet with a speaker baffle and an interlocking front cover made from high density, structural foam minimizes resonances to preserve fidelity of sound.”

FEATURES

Compression woofer and tweeter

500 watt, Class-D amplifier

2 Channels featuring separate:

– Gain control

– 3 Band EQ for shaping your sound

– Reverb level control

– Phase inversion

– Mute

– 20 dB pad

– 48 V phantom power

– 1/4”/XLR combo input

1/4” and 1/8” Auxiliary inputs

Auxiliary volume

Master volume

Mix input and Mix output

118 dB max, 115 dB continuous

