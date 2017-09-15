GIVEAWAY ENDS NOVEMBER 30, 2017
Designed to be the ideal performance acoustic guitar, the Yamaha A-Series is crafted from the ground up to be perfectly suited to life on the road. With natural, dynamic plugged-in tone and stage-ready simplicity from the new SRT2 pickup system it’s ready when and where ever you are. Night after night, the A-Series is the perfect guitar to take your playing to the next level.
Specs:
- Solid sitka spruce A.R.E. treated top
- Scalloped bracing
- Solid mahogany back & sides
- Mahogany binding
- 3 ply African mahogany neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- Ebony bridge
- New S.R.T. 2 pickup/preamp system
- Finishes: Vintage Natural, Tobacco Brown Sunburst
- Hard bag included
- Retail Value: $1,265.00