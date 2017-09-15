Home

GIVEAWAY ENDS NOVEMBER 30, 2017

Designed to be the ideal performance acoustic guitar, the Yamaha A-Series is crafted from the ground up to be perfectly suited to life on the road. With natural, dynamic plugged-in tone and stage-ready simplicity from the new SRT2 pickup system it’s ready when and where ever you are. Night after night, the A-Series is the perfect guitar to take your playing to the next level.

Specs:

  • Solid sitka spruce A.R.E. treated top
  • Scalloped bracing
  • Solid mahogany back & sides
  • Mahogany binding
  • 3 ply African mahogany neck
  • Ebony fingerboard
  • Ebony bridge
  • New S.R.T. 2 pickup/preamp system
  • Finishes: Vintage Natural, Tobacco Brown Sunburst
  • Hard bag included
  • Available in Vintage Natural and Tobacco
    Brown Sunburst
  • Retail Value: $1,265.00

AD17 Yamaha A3M_VN_WEB1

