GIVEAWAY ENDS NOVEMBER 30, 2017

Designed to be the ideal performance acoustic guitar, the Yamaha A-Series is crafted from the ground up to be perfectly suited to life on the road. With natural, dynamic plugged-in tone and stage-ready simplicity from the new SRT2 pickup system it’s ready when and where ever you are. Night after night, the A-Series is the perfect guitar to take your playing to the next level.

Specs:

Solid sitka spruce A.R.E. treated top

Scalloped bracing

Solid mahogany back & sides

Mahogany binding

3 ply African mahogany neck

Ebony fingerboard

Ebony bridge

New S.R.T. 2 pickup/preamp system

Finishes: Vintage Natural, Tobacco Brown Sunburst

Hard bag included

Available in Vintage Natural and Tobacco

Brown Sunburst

Brown Sunburst Retail Value: $1,265.00

ENTER HERE:





Comments