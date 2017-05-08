The featherweight WL-K is an exciting new addition to the Waterloo line built with maximum responsiveness in mind. The WL-K is built using lightweight materials and supported by thinly carved braces. When paired with a minimal lacquer finish, the resulting tone is dry and transparent with just the right level of complexity in the overtones, capable of capturing the expressiveness of the player down to the finest nuance.

With a 24 7/8″ scale length and moderately sized, oval shaped neck, the WL-K is a fingerstyle player’s delight. Exceptional clarity and note separation make it well-suited to a variety of other playing styles and a logical choice for singer-songwriters and purveyors of traditional roots music.

Body Width: 14 3/4″

Body Length: 19 1/4″

Body Depth: 4 1/4″

Scale Length: 24 7/8″

Nut Width: 1 3/4″

Saddle Spacing: 2 3/8″

Recommended Strings: D’Addario EJ26 (.011″-.052″)

$2,600 MSRP

