Win This Eastman AC722CE Grand Auditorium Guitar

GIVEAWAY ENDS OCTOBER 31, 2018

The AC722CE features a solid Engelmann Spruce top and solid Rosewood back/sides giving this guitar a tight full bodied sound. To the last detail this guitar sounds, feels, and looks like a real player’s instrument.

Product Features:

Mahogany Neck

Ebony Fingerboard

Hand Scalloped X Bracing

Solid Engleman Spruce Top

Solid Rosewood Back/Sides

Maple Rosette

5 Ply Rosewood Binding on Top, Back, Fingerboard, and Headstock

Pearl Dot Inlays and Headstock Logo

Gold Colored Hardware

LR Baggs Element Pickup

Includes Hardshell Case

MSRP: $1,899

