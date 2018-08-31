Home

Win This Eastman AC722CE Grand Auditorium Guitar

Lauren Boyd

GIVEAWAY ENDS OCTOBER 31, 2018

Eastman_Guitar_AC722CE_GrandAuditorium_Front_0815

 

 

The AC722CE features a solid Engelmann Spruce top and solid Rosewood back/sides giving this guitar a tight full bodied sound. To the last detail this guitar sounds, feels, and looks like a real player’s instrument.

 

Advertisement

 

Product Features:

  • Mahogany Neck
  • Ebony Fingerboard
  • Hand Scalloped X Bracing
  • Solid Engleman Spruce Top
  • Solid Rosewood Back/Sides
  • Maple Rosette
  • 5 Ply Rosewood Binding on Top, Back, Fingerboard, and Headstock
  • Pearl Dot Inlays and Headstock Logo
  • Gold Colored Hardware
  • LR Baggs Element Pickup
  • Includes Hardshell Case

MSRP: $1,899

 

PLUS enter the giveaway and you’re an instant winner! You’re entitled to a 30-day free trial of Guitarcast, as a thanks for participating. And, we’ll even give you a bonus giveaway entry just for checking out the site. Guitarcast is the new video service brought to you by the team at Acoustic Guitar – learn from the best, wherever you are.

ENTER HERE:

giveaway footer -SUB AG

Comments

Receive lessons, songs, advice, and news like this straight to your inbox
Previous ArticleTell Us About Your Favorite Gear of 2018
No Newer Articles

Related Posts