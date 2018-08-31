Win This Eastman AC722CE Grand Auditorium Guitar

GIVEAWAY ENDS OCTOBER 31, 2018
The AC722CE features a solid Engelmann Spruce top and solid Rosewood back/sides giving this guitar a tight full bodied sound. To the last detail this guitar sounds, feels, and looks like a real player’s instrument.
Product Features:
- Mahogany Neck
- Ebony Fingerboard
- Hand Scalloped X Bracing
- Solid Engleman Spruce Top
- Solid Rosewood Back/Sides
- Maple Rosette
- 5 Ply Rosewood Binding on Top, Back, Fingerboard, and Headstock
- Pearl Dot Inlays and Headstock Logo
- Gold Colored Hardware
- LR Baggs Element Pickup
- Includes Hardshell Case
MSRP: $1,899
PLUS enter the giveaway and you're an instant winner! You're entitled to a 30-day free trial of Guitarcast, as a thanks for participating.
