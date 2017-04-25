Guitar icon John Scofield is a one-of-a-kind virtuoso known for his signature blend of jazz, funk, rock, R&B, and soul.

On May 5th, he’ll be performing in The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. This performance follows his 2017 GRAMMY® Award wins for Best Instrumental Jazz Album and Best Improvised Jazz Solo.

We have a pair of tickets to give away FREE to one lucky winner – a $135 value! If you can get yourself to Jazz at Lincoln Center next Friday for the 9:30 pm show, fill out the entry form below.

If you can’t make it in-person, you will be able to stream the performance live here: http://www.jazz.org/live/

