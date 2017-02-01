by Greg Cahill

The Waterloo WL-14 Scissortail, from the folks at Collings Guitars in Austin, Texas, takes its name from a species of acrobatic kingbird common to the American Southwest.

The guitar, which has a decal of a scissortail emblazoned on the headstock, is a real charmer. And it differs from the classic Depression-era-inspired L-00 Waterloo WL-14 introduced three years ago (which has mahogany back and sides).

This 14-fret model boasts a spruce top, maple back and sides, 24 7/8-inch scale, X-bracing, 1 3/4-inch wide nut, natural finish, and tiger-stripe pickguard. $2,500 (MSRP).

Built in Austin, Texas.

