At Winter NAMM 2018, Mark Althans of Collings Guitars plays some tasteful chords and lines on two all-mahogany Waterloos—the WL-12 Mh, with a 12th-fret neck junction, and its 14-fret counterpart.

Also, check out the new soundhole label, shown below, on all Waterloo guitars. It depicts the late Bill Collings at work—a loving tribute to the guiding force behind the design of these vintage-inspired instruments.

MORE FROM WATERLOO

Comments