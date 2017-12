On this day 20 years ago—December 2, 1997—the amazing and influential fingerstyle guitarist Michael Hedges was killed when the car he was driving veered off a cliff in Mendocino County, California.; he was 43. The accident cut short the brilliant career of one of the steel-string guitar’s most unique voices. We remember him here with a video of Hedges playing his best-known original piece, “Aerial Boundaries,” which appeared on a hit Windham Hill album of the same name in 1984.

