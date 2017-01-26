At Winter NAMM 2017, Ashley Jensen from Luna Guitars unveiled three new models, the Art Vintage Folk, the Vista Series Deer Model, and the Flora Orchid A/E.

The Art Vintage boasts a solid Spruce top and a distressed brownburst, a solid folk size, “also available in dreadnought,” says Jensen, at an affordable price ($249).

The Vista Deer ($699) is a Grand Concert size flattop with a unique design — a variety of tonewoods make up a panoramic image of two deer beside a babbling brook (made of ebony). Also comes with a 25 scale mahogany neck, koa back and sides, and a Fishman preamp.

The Flora Orchid ($299) was designed by a stained-glass artist, which accounts for its visually arresting white body and purple orchid rosette. Comes with a piezo pickup and built-in EQ controls.

All three models have Luna’s signature moon-phase inlay on the neck.

