Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Jam to a Tom Waits Song

We’ve always thought that fighting the army of the undead would be a lot more fun with some acoustic guitar jam sessions.

Below, watch Game of Thrones’ cast members perform Tom Waits’ “I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love With You,” with Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) on acoustic guitar, Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion) on ukulele, and vocals by Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) and Rory McCann (Sandor “The Hound” Clegane).

Enjoy the merriment — for the night is long and full of terrors.

