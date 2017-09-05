We’ve always thought that fighting the army of the undead would be a lot more fun with some acoustic guitar jam sessions.
Below, watch Game of Thrones’ cast members perform Tom Waits’ “I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love With You,” with Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) on acoustic guitar, Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion) on ukulele, and vocals by Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) and Rory McCann (Sandor “The Hound” Clegane).
Enjoy the merriment — for the night is long and full of terrors.
BROTHERHOOD WITHOUT BANJOS This is our latest hit “Anthem over season seven end”. On Guitar #iainglen ! On the ukulele #richarddormer, and choir Mr. #rorymccann and myself! Our new album is called: “What will fate bring us???” #brotherhoodwithoutbanjos #throwbackthuresday #got7 #behindthescenes #tomwaits