Home

We’ve always thought that fighting the army of the undead would be a lot more fun with some acoustic guitar jam sessions.

Below, watch Game of Thrones’ cast members perform Tom Waits’ “I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love With You,” with Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) on acoustic guitar, Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion) on ukulele, and vocals by Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) and Rory McCann (Sandor “The Hound” Clegane).

Enjoy the merriment — for the night is long and full of terrors.

Comments

Receive lessons, songs, advice, and news like this straight to your inbox
Previous ArticleTell Us About Your Favorite Gear of 2017
No Newer Articles

Related Posts